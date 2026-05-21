Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,204 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 14,684 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Welltower were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 224,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $218.13 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.35. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $221.68. The firm has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Welltower's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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