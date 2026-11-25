Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 317,752 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Welltower were worth $52,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $4,425,089,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $1,599,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,049,214 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,714,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $528,400,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Welltower by 60.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,339,664 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,211,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,543 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $259.00 to $246.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Freedom Broker raised Welltower from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:WELL opened at $244.92 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $235.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.47 and a fifty-two week high of $255.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.19%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on properties and services that support health care and aging. Its portfolio includes senior housing communities, outpatient medical facilities and post-acute care properties. The company works with senior housing operators, health care providers and other partners to own, lease and manage properties. Its operations span the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Founded in 1970 as Health Care REIT, the company adopted the Welltower name in 2015.

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