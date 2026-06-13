Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,895 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 969,263 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Welltower worth $133,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Welltower Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $213.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.97 and a 1 year high of $221.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.30.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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