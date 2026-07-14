Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,261 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,357 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Welltower were worth $20,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $5,466,264,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Welltower by 955.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,513,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,765,808,000 after buying an additional 8,612,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Welltower by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,744,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,994,290,000 after buying an additional 6,497,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,154,349,000 after buying an additional 2,643,088 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,826,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,123,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $239.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.33 and a 52-week high of $239.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.78 and a 200-day moving average of $205.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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