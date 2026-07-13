Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its holdings in Welltower by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Get Welltower alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $239.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $231.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day moving average of $205.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.92 and a 1-year high of $239.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Welltower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Welltower wasn't on the list.

While Welltower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here