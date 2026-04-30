Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $11.92 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,154 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,091 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,786,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,139,000 after purchasing an additional 319,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $838,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,736,000 after purchasing an additional 175,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,341,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Church & Dwight from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $96.06 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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