WeRide Inc. $WRD Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD - Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768,106 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,305,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.85% of WeRide worth $24,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WeRide in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. China UAE Investment Cooperation Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WeRide during the 4th quarter worth about $67,443,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in WeRide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in WeRide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,079,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in WeRide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut WeRide from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WeRide in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WeRide from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of WeRide in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on WeRide in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WeRide

WeRide Stock Performance

WeRide stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. WeRide Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.88.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter. WeRide had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 240.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WeRide Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WeRide Profile

WeRide Inc NASDAQ: WRD is a developer of autonomous driving technology focused on providing Level 4 (L4) self-driving solutions for passenger mobility and logistics. The company's full-stack platform integrates sensors, computing hardware, software algorithms and vehicle controls to enable driverless taxis, shuttles and goods delivery vehicles. By combining perception, planning and controls in a turnkey system, WeRide aims to accelerate the commercialization of robotaxi services and autonomous fleet operations.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, WeRide maintains research and development centers in Silicon Valley and China.

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