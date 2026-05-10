Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in Valvoline $VVV

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,651 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Valvoline worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,537,621 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $198,835,000 after buying an additional 1,560,328 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 47.5% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $113,610,000 after buying an additional 966,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $25,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 40.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,823,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $65,482,000 after buying an additional 524,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 92.5% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 993,330 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,670,000 after buying an additional 477,240 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Valvoline News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Valvoline this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valvoline beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, posting $0.41 EPS versus $0.35 expected and $503.8 million in revenue versus $495.7 million expected, with revenue up 25% year over year. Valvoline Q2 Earnings Report

Valvoline beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, posting versus $0.35 expected and in revenue versus $495.7 million expected, with revenue up 25% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised investor confidence by issuing FY2026 guidance of $1.65-$1.75 EPS , which is near consensus, while revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion suggests continued growth. Valvoline Stock Page

The company raised investor confidence by issuing FY2026 guidance of , which is near consensus, while revenue guidance of suggests continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts responded positively after the earnings beat, including Piper Sandler reaffirming Overweight and lifting its price target to $44 from $41, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga Analyst Update

Several analysts responded positively after the earnings beat, including Piper Sandler reaffirming and lifting its price target to from $41, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management said it expects to offset higher base oil costs with pricing actions, estimating it can pass along about $0.50-$0.60 per oil change for each $1 per gallon increase in base oil costs. Seeking Alpha Article

Management said it expects to offset higher base oil costs with pricing actions, estimating it can pass along about for each $1 per gallon increase in base oil costs. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call coverage highlighted growth momentum, but did not add materially new information beyond the strong quarter and guidance. TipRanks Earnings Call Highlights

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valvoline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VVV

Valvoline Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE VVV opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O'daniel sold 4,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $166,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $693,090.45. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report).

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