Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,967 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company's stock worth $982,969,000 after buying an additional 6,092,192 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company's stock worth $776,016,000 after buying an additional 13,658,867 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,211,913 shares of the company's stock worth $566,659,000 after buying an additional 117,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,836 shares of the company's stock worth $340,125,000 after buying an additional 59,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

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