Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 12,114 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 12,114 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $101,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Stock Up 2.0%

Broadcom stock opened at $372.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.66 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,355.99. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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