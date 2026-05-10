Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 3,777 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,749,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,446,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,004 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $416.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.00 and a 12 month high of $418.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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