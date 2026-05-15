WESCO International, Inc. $WCC Position Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in WESCO International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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WESCO International Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE:WCC opened at $372.54 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $297.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.70 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. WESCO International's payout ratio is 14.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $321.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WESCO International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,436,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,052,225.75. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 31,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.44, for a total transaction of $11,516,418.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,767,576.72. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 164,600 shares of company stock valued at $57,974,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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