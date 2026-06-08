West Family Investments Inc. Buys 18,409 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 855.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore began coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here