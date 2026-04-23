West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,264 Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRMN. Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,861,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,803,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,024,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karman by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Karman by 2,745.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,875,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,284 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $118.00 price target on Karman in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Karman from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore lifted their price target on Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Karman from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karman has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Karman

Karman Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KRMN stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.59 and a beta of 2.58. Karman Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $134.49 million for the quarter. Karman had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

Further Reading

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