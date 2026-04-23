West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,859 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,033 shares of the technology company's stock worth $213,691,000 after acquiring an additional 239,292 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 25,894 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,192 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 105,879 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,636 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,460,000 after acquiring an additional 45,667 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 82.9% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 70,544 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

BWXT opened at $218.82 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.53. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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