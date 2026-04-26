West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 300.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 28,626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,842.9% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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West Pharmaceutical Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting West Pharmaceutical Services this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $315.67.

Read Our Latest Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $305.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $322.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.68 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm's revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services's dividend payout ratio is 12.96%.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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