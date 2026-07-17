West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 196,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.49% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $618,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $272,041,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,561,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $429,733,000 after buying an additional 585,855 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 473,547 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $123,667,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 420.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $142,949,000 after buying an additional 440,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at $457,920.41. The trade was a 37.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,135,905.60. This trade represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.9%

WST stock opened at $362.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.80 and a 1-year high of $367.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WST. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $363.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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