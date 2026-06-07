West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST Stock Position Decreased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $314.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.87 and a 200-day moving average of $269.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.80 and a 12-month high of $330.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 16.85%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,920.41. This trade represents a 37.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 16,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,135,905.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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