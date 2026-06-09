Westerkirk Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Westerkirk Capital Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,400 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,734,456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,884,826,000 after buying an additional 510,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,722,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821,358 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $661,339,000 after purchasing an additional 461,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,433,042 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $620,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here