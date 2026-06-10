Westerkirk Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Westerkirk Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $396.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.93, a PEG ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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