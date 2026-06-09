Westerkirk Capital Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Westerkirk Capital Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,100 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm makes up approximately 0.8% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,591,056,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $217.77 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $178.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.75. The company has a market cap of $229.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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