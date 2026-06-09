Westerkirk Capital Inc. Has $9.92 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Westerkirk Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,328 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments now owns 177,160 shares of the software company's stock valued at $62,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,237 shares of the software company's stock valued at $405,021,000 after purchasing an additional 156,929 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,193 shares of the software company's stock valued at $119,497,000 after purchasing an additional 153,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 262,757 shares of the software company's stock valued at $91,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of ADBE opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $419.82. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $331.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here