Westerkirk Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Westerkirk Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $430,963,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,012,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,849 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Ulta Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $631.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $651.73.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $462.80 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $452.00 and a 52 week high of $714.97. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $520.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.72 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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