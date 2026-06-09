Westerkirk Capital Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,088 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,011 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $168,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $1,851.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $469.16 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,744.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,364.02. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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