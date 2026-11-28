First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Free Report) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,866 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 292,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $43,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $926,898,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,219,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $174,329,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $101,995,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $96,977,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company's stock.

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Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $65.82 and a 52-week high of $97.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation's payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson set a $107.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, provides commercial banking services to businesses, business owners and other clients. The bank offers business checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, treasury management and other financial services. Its specialty banking groups serve industries and client segments such as technology, commercial real estate, healthcare and financial services. Western Alliance serves customers through regional banking operations in the western United States, as well as specialized businesses that work with clients beyond the region.

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