Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Free Report) by 3,831.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 517,032 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $39,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $174,329,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $1,877,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 134.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 65,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $96,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $107.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $96.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $97.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation's payout ratio is 20.33%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and the parent of Western Alliance Bank. The company provides commercial banking and related financial services to businesses, business owners and individuals. Its services include business and commercial real estate lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, and specialized banking for industries such as technology, healthcare, and property management. Through its banking divisions and specialized business lines, Western Alliance serves clients across the western United States and beyond.

Further Reading

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