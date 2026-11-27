State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,525,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.74% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $301,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 173.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 86.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of WAL opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $65.82 and a 52-week high of $97.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $987.91 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Western Alliance Bancorporation's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Western Alliance Bancorporation's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAL

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and the parent of Western Alliance Bank. The company provides commercial banking and related financial services to businesses, business owners and individuals. Its services include business and commercial real estate lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, and specialized banking for industries such as technology, healthcare, and property management. Through its banking divisions and specialized business lines, Western Alliance serves clients across the western United States and beyond.

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