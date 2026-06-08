Western Digital Corporation $WDC Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,481 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $19,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,393 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $788,729,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Western Digital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,805,463 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $456,884,000 after purchasing an additional 384,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,804,907 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $456,737,000 after purchasing an additional 402,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 4,923.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,407,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $409,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $310.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $495.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $500.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $424.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $235,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,640,420.80. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.52, for a total transaction of $396,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,062,813.56. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,322 shares of company stock worth $12,768,550. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock opened at $511.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.71. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $602.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Western Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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