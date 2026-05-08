Western Standard LLC Has $25.33 Million Stake in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT - Free Report) by 196.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,311,170 shares during the quarter. Green Dot makes up 11.7% of Western Standard LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 3.57% of Green Dot worth $25,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 23.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company's stock.

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Green Dot Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE GDOT opened at $12.64 on Friday. Green Dot Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $702.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.The firm had revenue of $519.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $508.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Corporation will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Green Dot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GDOT

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation NYSE: GDOT is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

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