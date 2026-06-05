Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,844 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayshore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 208,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $38,792,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 62,919 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, BG Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BG Investment Services LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking.

Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact.

Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle.

Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results.

NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge.

Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny remains a risk, as Senator Elizabeth Warren invited Jensen Huang to testify at a Senate hearing on China AI chip sales and U.S. export controls, keeping pressure on NVIDIA’s China exposure.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $218.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.83 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,906,961 shares of company stock worth $384,041,268 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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