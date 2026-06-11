Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $1.11 Billion Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951,049 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 556,116 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.6% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,109,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Avise Financial Cooperative Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,376 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 801,410 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $149,463,000 after purchasing an additional 360,083 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 45,591 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 104,580 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.85 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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