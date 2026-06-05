Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $210.30 Million Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823,609 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 37,494 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.05% of Bank of America worth $210,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 566.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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