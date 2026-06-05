Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $78.27 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,762 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.84% of Wintrust Financial worth $78,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 179,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,759,324.20. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $492,014.88. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,386. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $152.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.13. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $162.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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