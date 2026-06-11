Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,219 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 84,017 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in Microsoft were worth $784,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank lowered their target price on Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $575.00 to $505.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Arete Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $730.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Forty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $561.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.45, for a total value of $1,031,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,968 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,201.60. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,581 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $397.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $356.28 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $410.24 and its 200-day moving average is $429.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

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Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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