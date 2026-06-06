Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 18,560 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,560 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.50% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $49,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,578,674.56. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 10.8%

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.54. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.43, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.Lattice Semiconductor's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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