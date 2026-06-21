Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 3.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,630 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 66.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,993 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $389.04 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $301.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $401.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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