Westmount Partners LLC Acquires 2,719 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Tigress Financial began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. President Capital raised their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $400.49 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here