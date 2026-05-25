Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 49,858 CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 158.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,537,856 shares of the company's stock worth $57,254,000 after purchasing an additional 942,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,636,671 shares of the company's stock worth $358,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594,670 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $21,756,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 159,137.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 536,629 shares of the company's stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 536,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 28.1% during the third quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company's stock worth $76,322,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

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CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.24 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.10 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,341 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $143,426.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 246,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,131,077.92. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 5,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $179,902.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 134,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,551.76. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 12,852 shares of company stock worth $431,053 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarGurus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

See Also

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