Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $848.33 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.68 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $816.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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