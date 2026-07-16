Westover Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 653.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $209.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.00. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.40 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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