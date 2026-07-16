Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,535 Yum China $YUMC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 60.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $14,659,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Yum China by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,871,382 shares of the company's stock worth $262,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,928 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts: Sign Up

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.10.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum China's payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUMC

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Yum China, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yum China wasn't on the list.

While Yum China currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here