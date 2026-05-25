Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 28,500 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Encompass Health were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3,059,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,793,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,567,000 after purchasing an additional 476,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,541,336 shares of the company's stock worth $195,780,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,335 shares of the company's stock worth $179,141,000 after buying an additional 70,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:EHC opened at $105.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Encompass Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.77 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company's 50 day moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Encompass Health's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 89,325 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,775. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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