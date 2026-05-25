Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,391 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Celestica comprises approximately 2.0% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Get Celestica alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

Celestica Trading Up 0.1%

CLS stock opened at $367.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.83. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $435.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celestica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celestica wasn't on the list.

While Celestica currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here