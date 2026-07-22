Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 32,238 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 337.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,788 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business's 50-day moving average price is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here