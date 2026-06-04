Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock worth $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock worth $15,259,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $959.30 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,002.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $816.16. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.65 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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