Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 827 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $369.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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