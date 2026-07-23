Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.39 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 259.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,747 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 12,172 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 403,703 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $117,752,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $576,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Travelers (TRV) to Rank #2 (Buy) , citing improving earnings prospects and increasing optimism that can support the shares in the near term. Article Title

Zacks upgraded to , citing improving earnings prospects and increasing optimism that can support the shares in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at DOWLING & PARTN raised their earnings forecasts for Travelers, lifting FY2026 EPS estimates to $32.50 and FY2027 EPS to $28.75 , both above prior views and near or above consensus. Article Title

Analysts at raised their earnings forecasts for Travelers, lifting FY2026 EPS estimates to and FY2027 EPS to , both above prior views and near or above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial increased its price target on TRV to $425 , and Citigroup said the stock is expected to rise, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the name. Article Title

increased its price target on to , and said the stock is expected to rise, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings beat and commentary on underwriting discipline, AI-driven gains, and stronger investment income continue to support the stock’s recent momentum. Article Title

The company’s recent earnings beat and commentary on underwriting discipline, AI-driven gains, and stronger investment income continue to support the stock’s recent momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: Morgan Stanley raised its price target but kept an underweight rating, highlighting that not all Wall Street views are fully constructive. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $283.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $353.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,800. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $372.62 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.26 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $318.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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