Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 498.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Vistra were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,588,784 shares of the company's stock worth $6,709,519,000 after buying an additional 390,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,474,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,657,891,000 after acquiring an additional 432,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,441,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,729,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vistra by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company's stock worth $895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Key Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Vistra Corp. (VST) from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing a more bullish outlook from analysts. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing a more bullish outlook from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage argued that Vistra (VST) could be a solid growth stock with the potential for strong returns, which may be supporting investor optimism. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage argued that could be a solid growth stock with the potential for strong returns, which may be supporting investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Another report noted that Vistra Corp. (VST) has been outpacing the broader market, reflecting momentum in the shares and encouraging traders to stay bullish. Yahoo Finance article

Another report noted that has been outpacing the broader market, reflecting momentum in the shares and encouraging traders to stay bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also awaiting Vistra’s Q2 2026 earnings, with pre-earnings coverage focused on what results and guidance could mean for the stock next. MSN article

Vistra Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE VST opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,561,600. This trade represents a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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