Westpac Banking Corp Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,511 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Westpac Banking Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said markets are in “greed mode” and have plenty of liquidity, suggesting investors are still willing to fund large IPOs such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceX. That supports the outlook for Goldman’s investment banking and capital markets fees. Article Title

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said markets are in “greed mode” and have plenty of liquidity, suggesting investors are still willing to fund large IPOs such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceX. That supports the outlook for Goldman’s investment banking and capital markets fees. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s asset management arm said its ETF platform crossed $100 billion in assets shortly after the Innovator Capital Management acquisition, pointing to stronger growth in fee-generating businesses. Article Title

Goldman’s asset management arm said its ETF platform crossed $100 billion in assets shortly after the Innovator Capital Management acquisition, pointing to stronger growth in fee-generating businesses. Positive Sentiment: Goldman analysts issued upbeat stock calls on several names, including Nvidia and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which highlights the firm’s continued influence in sell-side research and market sentiment. Article Title

Goldman analysts issued upbeat stock calls on several names, including Nvidia and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which highlights the firm’s continued influence in sell-side research and market sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman was also cited in reports on oil, diesel shortages, AI power demand, and macro risks; these items mainly reflect the firm’s market views rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

Goldman was also cited in reports on oil, diesel shortages, AI power demand, and macro risks; these items mainly reflect the firm’s market views rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles mention Goldman-sponsored healthcare conference appearances by companies like Haemonetics and Teva, which are standard conference announcements and not major direct catalysts for GS shares.

Several articles mention Goldman-sponsored healthcare conference appearances by companies like Haemonetics and Teva, which are standard conference announcements and not major direct catalysts for GS shares. Negative Sentiment: Some Goldman commentary warned that U.S. consumer income growth is slowing and that parts of the economy may be under pressure, which could be read as a softer backdrop for trading and advisory activity if it persists.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,065.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $918.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $894.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $592.90 and a twelve month high of $1,073.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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