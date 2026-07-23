Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Oracle by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Oracle by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 1,605.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $775,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9%

ORCL stock opened at $125.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business's fifty day moving average price is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.78. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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